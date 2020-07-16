Advertisement

40th Anniversary of “The Storm” in Eau Claire

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wednesday, July 15 marks 40 years since what most people refer to as “The Storm” swept through western Wisconsin. The windstorm known as a derecho left damage in a 40-mile wide stretch right through the city of Eau Claire.

If you lived in Eau Claire during the 1980 storm, you likely have your own stories from this day, 40 years ago. But for those that weren't living here or weren't even born yet, here is a look back at the historical July night.

“It was definitely a wild night, that’s for sure, “said Bob Zirngible, a former radio DJ in Eau Claire. Zirngible was working the overnight DJ shift at WEAQ/WIAL radio the night of the storm. “As it hit Minneapolis and started coming our way, we knew something big was going to happen, he said.

As the storm whipped through it knocked out all the radio towers, except for one and Bob was the only DJ on the air that night. “We put our meteorologist on live quite a few times and I was just basically telling everyone to stay inside,” Zirngible said.

The storm stretched 40 miles wide and had winds over 100 miles per hour. “This particular case in 1980 was a bow echo but it was actually labeled a derecho and really a derecho is a bow echo but it is very long-lasting,” said Darren Maier, WEAU’s chief meteorologist. The complex of thunderstorms stretched through Peirce, Dunn, Eau Claire, and Chippewa counties. “They tend to fan on out and actually increases the speed of the winds in which they are moving so you end up getting a very fast-moving complex of storms that can produce a tremendous amount of wind damage,” Maier added.

The storm destroyed hundreds of homes and caused about $160 million in damage. “It’s something Eau Claire hasn’t experienced before; most people haven’t experienced before and in all likelihood never will experience again,” said Luc Anthony, the author of ‘Spearhead Echo: The Strom of 1980’. In the book, Luc put together a collection of pictures and stories from the storm. “Over and over people are helping others to try to recover,” Anthony said.

The community was continuously coming together, going nearly nine days without power. “So people quick started doing grill outs and you would have these community grill-outs across the city especially in the affected areas in the north and west side,” Anthony added.

And back at the radio station, “I just remember chainsaw ads and generator ads on the radio non-stop,” Zirngible said. But, nothing compares to the feeling of still being on the air the night of the storm. “The interesting thing was as the evening progressed, no one would tell me what was actually going on outside, they wanted to keep me calm and cool,” Zirngible added.

But once the storm had settled, the station engineer took bob outside to see the damage. “He took me outside with a flashlight in hand and I could see immediately when we walked out there, the towers down and it was like holy, the pylons were unbelievable and they were just lifted up and tossed,” Zirngible said.

He found a broadcast bay that once stood on the top of the tower on the ground and he picked it up, kept it, and still has it, 40 years later. “I’ll never forget it, that’s for sure,” Zirngible said.

Upload any pictures you have from the 1980 storm here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FCC approves 3-digit National Suicide Hotline number

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Federal Communications Commission has approved the adoption of a new three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

News

Northeastern Wisconsin manure spill thinning as it nears bay

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A manure spill from a northeastern Wisconsin farm is thinning as it flows downstream toward the bay of Green Bay, state environmental officials said Thursday.

News

Marathon County reports 2nd COVID-19 death

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A second person in Marathon County has died due to COVID-19, according to the Marathon County Health Department.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Turning warmer and more humid in the next couple of days. A risk of storms this weekend.

Breaking

Person in Mosinee summer school tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Marathon County Health Department said a person in summer school in Mosinee tested positive for COVID.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Heating up, risks of storms this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Mostly sunny skies take over after dense fog this morning

News

Area Goodwill stores will require face masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin will require shoppers to wear face coverings in all of it’s 27 retail stores and training centers starting July 20.

Sports

UW-Madison delays Camp Randall renovations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The University of Wisconsin announced that it will be putting the south end zone seating area renovations on hold.

News

Summer travel increases at the Central Wisconsin Airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
While the airports across the state may look empty, the Central Wisconsin Airport is filling all their seats, plus a few more.

VOD Recordings

Summer Travel Increasing

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

Students raise money for charity with car wash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Students in Marathon will be raising money for charity with a car wash Thursday morning.