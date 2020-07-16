1 dead after a 2-vehicle crash in Lincoln Co.

TOWN OF SCOTT, Wis. (WSAW) - One person died Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County.

According to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 1:28 p.m. Thursday. Deputies said the vehicle was stopped at the south intersection of County Road K at County Road Q in the Town of Scott when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

The driver of the stopped vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A reconstruction team from the Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

The Merrill Fire Department, Lincoln County Highway Department, and Med E Vac Helicopter assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.