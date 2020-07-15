Advertisement

In solidarity, UW Badgers to wear uniforms featuring black “W”

UW-Madison sports teams are showing solidarity with Black and other underrepresented communities by issuing a uniform that features the university crest logo with a black “W.”
The revised logo for Badgers' uniforms
The revised logo for Badgers' uniforms(UW Athletics)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison sports teams are showing solidarity with Black and other underrepresented communities by issuing a uniform that features the university crest logo with a black “W.”

The current white “W” will be changed to a black “W” on all current Badger uniforms, according to spokesperson Jessica Burda, and the university will not be issuing new uniforms with the new logo.

UW Athletics says that a number of current and former student athletics publicly stated that they wanted the black “W” on their uniforms, and worked with school officials to also include a black Motion W that will have a presence on select athletic apparel.

“I have previously stated my commitment to taking meaningful steps involving issues of diversity and inclusion in our athletic department,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said in a statement.

“There is plenty of work to do, but I am pleased we will be able to show our support in a way that is important to our student-athletes,” according to Alvarez.

The new uniforms will roll out when teams resume their seasons.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

