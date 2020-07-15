Pet Project: Meet Lannie

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lannie is a 9-month-old collie-hound mix who is active and playful and still needs some more training. She would do better in a house with older kids in an active environment, or have an active playful dog to play with.

To learn more about Lannie, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call 715-845-2810 to set up an appointment time to meet her.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.