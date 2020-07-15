Packers will not include fans at training camp practices, Family Night and preseason home games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers announced that they will not allow fans to attend training camp practices, family night and their preseason home games.

“The tremendous support of cheering fans at Lambeau Field motivates all of us in the Packers organization,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy via a press release. “But after consulting with local health officials and reviewing League and CDC guidelines, we felt we needed to make this difficult decision. We will miss seeing so many of our fans, particularly the young ones, during this exciting time of year. We will continue to work on the protocols and logistics in the hope that we can welcome fans back to Lambeau Field for the regular season without jeopardizing the health of our players, team personnel and fans.

“We ask our fans to help us in this effort by wearing masks and staying six feet away from non-family members when out in the community in the coming weeks.”

The Packers are still planning on holding Family Night at Lambeau Field. The date and time of the event is still being finalized.

The Packers previously announced the annual meeting of the shareholders would be virtual. The meeting will be held online on Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. Central Time. Click here for more information.

The team sent a letter to season ticket holders to brace for a much different experience during the regular season. At this time, the Packers are preparing to have fans in attendance. If that happens, the team says Lambeau Field’s seating capacity would be “significantly reduced.”

Face coverings would be required.

“Although the organization remains optimistic, there is a possibility that Lambeau Field will be unable to host fans for games this season,” reads a statement from the team.

The Packers said they will not be able to guarantee ticket holders in the general bowl and club seats tickets.

Because of the reduced capacity, the Green and Gold packages and Brown County Ticket Drawing program will be suspended for the season. Residents who paid for the ticket drawing program will be automatically refunded.

No plan has been finalized, but the team wants season ticket holders to consider their options. The Packers will send them a questionnaire asking ticket holders if they wish to “opt-in” to reserve tickets. Those who would chose to “opt-out” would be able to decide whether to have their 2020 payment refunded or get a credit for 2021.

