Merrill library offers virtual escape room

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The T.B. Scott Free Library has come up with an outdoor activity, a little scavenger hunt if you will, for those looking for some fun time.

“Escape to the River Bend Trail” virtual escape room went online last week. The online adventure gives you a series of clues around town, which will take between 10-30 minutes, and ends at the River Bend Trail where you’re encouraged to hop on your bike and explore.

“I enjoy these virtual escape rooms, I enjoy escape rooms just in general,” said Laurie Ollhoff, assistant library director. “So, the opportunity to share these with our patrons and anyone else. It’s not just for the patrons in this area, anybody can click on that link and try and solve it.”

You can find the link at the T.B. Scott Facebook page or website. Ollhoff says they’ve had about 100 people give it a try so far, and that she has some other ideas for future virtual escape rooms.

Hello, everyone!! Are you ready to try your hand and brain at a Virtual Escape Room? We think you are and have created "... Posted by T.B. Scott Free Library on Friday, July 10, 2020

