Kroger: Masks to be required for all customers starting July 22
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kroger has announced they will require all customers to start wearing masks when visiting their stores later this month.
In a tweet Wednesday, Kroger News announced they will require all customers in all locations to wear masks starting July 22nd.
Associates at their locations will also continue wearing masks.
The company says the requirement comes as they do their part to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Kroger owns grocery stores such as Copps and Pick ‘n Save.
