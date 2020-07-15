Advertisement

Kroger: Masks to be required for all customers starting July 22

Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kroger has announced they will require all customers to start wearing masks when visiting their stores later this month.

In a tweet Wednesday, Kroger News announced they will require all customers in all locations to wear masks starting July 22nd.

Associates at their locations will also continue wearing masks.

The company says the requirement comes as they do their part to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Kroger owns grocery stores such as Copps and Pick ‘n Save.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FCC approves 3-digit National Suicide Hotline number

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Federal Communications Commission has approved the adoption of a new three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

News

Northeastern Wisconsin manure spill thinning as it nears bay

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A manure spill from a northeastern Wisconsin farm is thinning as it flows downstream toward the bay of Green Bay, state environmental officials said Thursday.

News

Marathon County reports 2nd COVID-19 death

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A second person in Marathon County has died due to COVID-19, according to the Marathon County Health Department.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Turning warmer and more humid in the next couple of days. A risk of storms this weekend.

Breaking

Person in Mosinee summer school tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Marathon County Health Department said a person in summer school in Mosinee tested positive for COVID.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Heating up, risks of storms this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Mostly sunny skies take over after dense fog this morning

News

Area Goodwill stores will require face masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin will require shoppers to wear face coverings in all of it’s 27 retail stores and training centers starting July 20.

Sports

UW-Madison delays Camp Randall renovations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The University of Wisconsin announced that it will be putting the south end zone seating area renovations on hold.

News

Summer travel increases at the Central Wisconsin Airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
While the airports across the state may look empty, the Central Wisconsin Airport is filling all their seats, plus a few more.

VOD Recordings

Summer Travel Increasing

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

Students raise money for charity with car wash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Students in Marathon will be raising money for charity with a car wash Thursday morning.