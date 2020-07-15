Kohl’s joins list of stores requiring customers to wear masks

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Kohl’s has joined the growing list of stores requiring customers to wear masks.

In a statement Wednesday, the company says beginning Monday, July 20, all customers will be required to wear a face-covering while shopping in their stores. “As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, face-covering mandates have grown to apply to approximately 70% of our store base, therefore we’ve made the decision to take a consistent approach across our entire store fleet.”

Signage at the front of the stores will remind customers of the new policy. Store associates have been trained on the new health and safety measures in place, and there will be greeters at the entrance of each store to welcome shoppers and remind them to wear masks.

