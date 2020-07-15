Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Calm conditions for most today

Spotty showers are possible to the southeast
Heat Index Forecast
Heat Index Forecast(WSAW)
By Mark Holley
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Overall we will see calm conditions for most today, especially compared to the multiple rounds of storms we saw yesterday. Temperatures will be on the cooler side for most areas, as we look to reach the mid 70s today.

Depending on where you are today, you will likely see some differences in the forecast. The cold front is still stalled out to our southeast, this brings added cloud cover to our southeastern communities. Not only that, we may also see a spotty afternoon or evening shower move through the area to the southeast. Northern communities will likely see more overall cloud cover, with a chance to see some clouds here and there for the afternoon hours. Wausau is somewhere in between here, we are looking at a mix of clouds and sunshine as we likely will stay dry. We can’t rule out a shower coming as far north as Wausau, but the likelihood of that happening is very low as of right now.

Temperatures remain in the 70s for most today, but we will tack on around 5 degrees every day from here until we eventually top out around 90 degrees on Saturday before another round of showers and storms moves through late in the day Saturday. Saturday looks to be the next best chance that we could see a First Alert Weather Day, so we will continue to keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Heating up, risks of storms this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Mostly sunny skies take over after dense fog this morning

Weather Headlines

Comet NEOWISE viewable in July

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Comet NEOWISE will be viewable by the naked eye for the month of July across Wisconsin

Weather Headlines

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tornado touches down in Colorado Tuesday night

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT
|
By Tony Keith
A Bent County Sheriff’s Office deputy captured a tornado on camera in Colorado Tuesday night.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Storms ending tonight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday July 14, 2020. Greatest threat for severe weather will arrive after 4 p.m.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

July 14 HRR Computer Model Forecast

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT

First Alert Weather

GRAF Computer Model Weather Forecast July 14

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Storms possible on Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
WSAW Weather

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Nice end to weekend, risk of storms this week

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Sunshine along with some clouds today and nice. Warmer Monday. Storms on tap for Tuesday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More sun and pleasant Sunday

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A line of showers and storms will push out of Minnesota into Wisconsin late this afternoon into the early evening with a risk of impacting the southern half of the area. After sunset, a quiet night and comfortable with a mostly clear sky.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Nice weekend ahead

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
WSAW Weather