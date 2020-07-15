First Alert Weather: Calm conditions for most today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Overall we will see calm conditions for most today, especially compared to the multiple rounds of storms we saw yesterday. Temperatures will be on the cooler side for most areas, as we look to reach the mid 70s today.

Depending on where you are today, you will likely see some differences in the forecast. The cold front is still stalled out to our southeast, this brings added cloud cover to our southeastern communities. Not only that, we may also see a spotty afternoon or evening shower move through the area to the southeast. Northern communities will likely see more overall cloud cover, with a chance to see some clouds here and there for the afternoon hours. Wausau is somewhere in between here, we are looking at a mix of clouds and sunshine as we likely will stay dry. We can’t rule out a shower coming as far north as Wausau, but the likelihood of that happening is very low as of right now.

Temperatures remain in the 70s for most today, but we will tack on around 5 degrees every day from here until we eventually top out around 90 degrees on Saturday before another round of showers and storms moves through late in the day Saturday. Saturday looks to be the next best chance that we could see a First Alert Weather Day, so we will continue to keep you updated.

