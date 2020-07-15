Advertisement

Disney World’s last two theme parks reopen to visitors

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT
ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World welcomed back visitors to two more theme parks that were shuttered since March because of the coronavirus.

The Florida theme park resort reopened Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, completing a rolling opening of Disney World’s theme parks that started last weekend with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom welcoming back visitors.

The parks were the last of Orlando’s major theme parks to reopen. Both Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando opened their doors last month.

All parks require reservations and social distancing. Visitors and employees need temperature checks upon entering and must wear masks.

There are no live shows at Disney World because the reopening created a labor dispute between Disney and its actors and singers.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

