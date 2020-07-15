Advertisement

BBB: Mask exemption cards are fake

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United States Department of Justice is issuing a warning regarding those who may see a card or flyer stating that the owner is exempt from wearing face masks. The information was not issued or endorsed by the DOJ.

A card circulating online by group calling themselves the Freedom to Breathe Agency, claiming the holder is lawfully exempt from wearing a mask endorsed by the American with Disabilites Act, is simply not valid. Health experts and the DOJ are also urging the public not to believe the claim that wearing a mask will incur mental or physical risk, as described by the exemption card being distributed online. The information on the card also claims that the Americans with Disabilities Act forbids asking about the cardholder's health condition aggravated by wearing a mask. The card threatens that if questions are asked, financial penalties of up to $75,000 or higher can be levied.

An official alert from the Department of Justice and the Americans with Disabilities Act states that they are not the distributors nor endorse the information on these cards that are being distributed by the group. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the wearing of a face mask when going out in public as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19, along with social distancing and hand washing. The CDC has several tips regarding ways to stay healthy.

For the most up to date information on rules regarding face masks in your area, check with your local government website. Be wary of claims circulating on social media. Talk to your personal health professional about protecting yourself against disease.

Susan Bach, northeast Wisconsin regional director for the BBB out of Appleton joined the Deep Bench on Wednesday to dive more into this scam and what to look out for.

Business owners can find resources BBB.org/smallbusiness.

Consumers looking for tips and resources can go to BBB.org/coronavirus.

