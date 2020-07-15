Advertisement

ATF offers $10K reward in Wisconsin double slaying, arson

The agency announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of 62-year-old Kevin P. Anderson
ATF announced at $10,000 reward for the capture and conviction of Kevin. P. Anderson.
ATF announced at $10,000 reward for the capture and conviction of Kevin. P. Anderson.(ATF)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER, Wis. (AP) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to find a Fort Atkinson man charged with killing his sister and her husband, shooting at a deputy and burning down a house in southeast Wisconsin last month.

The agency announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of 62-year-old Kevin P. Anderson.

Anderson is sought in the fatal shootings of his sister, Nedra Lemke, and her husband, James Lemke.

The couple’s bodies were found June 16 in the driveway of a house in the Town of Sumner.

A deputy who arrived to check a possible break-in was shot at and returned fire, and the house burned down. Anderson and his sister were in a dispute over their father’s will.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

FCC approves 3-digit National Suicide Hotline number

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Federal Communications Commission has approved the adoption of a new three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

News

Northeastern Wisconsin manure spill thinning as it nears bay

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A manure spill from a northeastern Wisconsin farm is thinning as it flows downstream toward the bay of Green Bay, state environmental officials said Thursday.

News

Marathon County reports 2nd COVID-19 death

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
A second person in Marathon County has died due to COVID-19, according to the Marathon County Health Department.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Turning warmer and more humid in the next couple of days. A risk of storms this weekend.

Breaking

Person in Mosinee summer school tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The Marathon County Health Department said a person in summer school in Mosinee tested positive for COVID.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Heating up, risks of storms this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Mostly sunny skies take over after dense fog this morning

News

Area Goodwill stores will require face masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin will require shoppers to wear face coverings in all of it’s 27 retail stores and training centers starting July 20.

Sports

UW-Madison delays Camp Randall renovations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The University of Wisconsin announced that it will be putting the south end zone seating area renovations on hold.

News

Summer travel increases at the Central Wisconsin Airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
While the airports across the state may look empty, the Central Wisconsin Airport is filling all their seats, plus a few more.

VOD Recordings

Summer Travel Increasing

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

Students raise money for charity with car wash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Students in Marathon will be raising money for charity with a car wash Thursday morning.