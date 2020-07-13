Woodchucks rally twice for 8-7 win in extras

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Wisconsin Woodchucks outlasted the Rockford Rivets at home on Sunday, winning 8-7 in ten innings. Wisconsin trailed twice in the game, but came back both times to ultimately win. Pablo Ruiz scored the winning run in the tenth inning for the Chucks, coming across on an error.

The Woodchucks led 4-0 after two innings. In the first inning, Pablo Ruiz and Caleb Denny each scored for the Woodchucks on an error. Myles Austin then hit a two-run homer in the second, also scoring Isaiah Mirabal to add on.

The Rivets took the lead 6-4, and that’s where things stood after six innings. The Woodchucks made it 6-5 in the seventh, with Austin bringing home Daniel Baruch on a groundout. Wisconsin then scored the tying run in the eight, plating Brandon Seltzer on a balk.

With the tiebreaker rule in effect for extra innings, the Rivets re-took the lead, 7-6 in the tenth. But the Woodchucks responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning, collecting their third win. Adrian Mella and Pablo Ruiz each scored for Wisconsin in the tenth inning. The Chucks’ Dathon McGrath was the winning pitcher in the contest.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.