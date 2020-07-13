Wausau committee to discuss mask policy for city employees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Human Resources committee is set to discuss a face covering policy for city employees Monday evening, an agenda item that chairperson Becky McElhaney says has prompted angry messages from people believing the discussion will involve a mandate for the public.

The agenda item was requested by Wausau mayor Katie Rosenberg, McElhaney says, and does not include a drafted policy or ordinance. If any action on the discussion item passes the committee Monday evening, it would still need to be approved by city council before taking effect.

“We are just looking to protect our employees...and city services,” McElhaney said in a phone call with NewsChannel 7, citing the recent COVID-19 positive case at the Wausau Police Department that resulted in quarantines for eleven officers.

McElhaney says there has been confusion from the public about the discussion, resulting in her receiving messages throughout the weekend from people who believed the policy discussion would impact the public. None of the messages came from Wausau residents or city employees, she noted.

“I haven’t seen one that has been from the city of Wausau, yet,” McElhaney said, adding that the messages revolved around concerns about a public requirement for county residents. “I have no authority to make anything over Marathon County.”

The discussion comes on the same day Portage County is set to discuss a countywide draft ordinance for masks that would apply to the public, the first of its kind in central or northern Wisconsin. Marathon County’s mask-wearing requirement for county employees also went into effect on Monday, which McElhaney says represents the model the city of Wausau is considering.

