Advertisement

Ramp closures this week in Lincoln County

Three different exits along US 51 in the county.
Road construction
Road construction(WRDW)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Occasional ramp closures will happen starting Monday July 13, across three different entrance and exit ramps along US 51 according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Those three locations are:

- County Road A. Both southound ramps.

- Wisconsin Highway 86. All four ramps (on/off)

- Lincoln County S. Southbound exit and northbound entrance.

During the closure, crews will be paving the ramps at the various locations. The road closures will last approximately 3-4 hours per location and will be completed sometime Thursday afternoon, weather permitting.

Latest updates on the US 51 Project Website

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Latest News