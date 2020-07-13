Ramp closures this week in Lincoln County

Occasional ramp closures will happen starting Monday July 13, across three different entrance and exit ramps along US 51 according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Those three locations are:

- County Road A. Both southound ramps.

- Wisconsin Highway 86. All four ramps (on/off)

- Lincoln County S. Southbound exit and northbound entrance.

During the closure, crews will be paving the ramps at the various locations. The road closures will last approximately 3-4 hours per location and will be completed sometime Thursday afternoon, weather permitting.

