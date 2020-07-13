Portions of Kronenwetter Drive set to close Wednesday and Thursday for crossing installation

Portions of Kronenwetter Drive will close for a few days this week to allow for the installation of the pedestrian bridge at Bull Junior Creek. According to the Village of Kronenwetter’s press release, no through traffic will be allowed from Wednesday July 15 through Thursday July 16, as the village completes the crossing for the pedestrian bridge along the newly constructed multi-use path.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

