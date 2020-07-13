Advertisement

Pick n’ Save to stop giving customers coin change

Change will be applied to loyalty cards
(NBC15)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - If you pay with cash at one of Pick n Save’s cashier checkouts, you won’t be getting coin change for a while, and it’s indirectly due to the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Kroger, the grocery chain’s parent company, Erin Rofles confirmed Friday the grocer will no longer return coin change to customers. Instead, the remainders from cash transactions will be applied to customers’ loyalty cards and automatically used on their next purchase.

Customers are also encouraged to ‘Round Up’ to support the company’s Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Foundation.

The reason for the change in policy, according to Rofles, has to do with the Federal Reserve’s current coin shortage.

A Federal Reserve news release from June 11 explains the pandemic has “significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin.”

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell explained the issue June 17 in a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, according to the Washington Post. The paper quotes him as saying:

“The places where you go to give your coins, and get credit at the store and get cash — you know, folding money — those have not been working. Stores have been closed. So the whole system has kind of, had come to a stop. We’re well aware of this. … As the economy reopens, we’re seeing coins begin to move around again.”

At the same time, the Federal Reserve said its measures intended to replenish coin inventory won’t be enough to solve the shortage in the near-term.

The upshot? If you go to Kroger, for now you can forget your change purse.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Portions of Kronenwetter Drive set to close Wednesday and Thursday for crossing installation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Kronenwetter drive to temporarily close at Bull Junior Creek Bridge for crossing installation

News

CDC and NCC team up to help families farm safely through the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
To decrease incident numbers the groups have put together easy resources and guidelines for farming families to follow.

VOD Recordings

Farming safely through the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Alcohol believed to be factor in Waupaca County crash that injured 2

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 10 eastbound near County Highway F in the Town of Wayauwega early Sunday morning.

Latest News

News

Local Music Industry Takes Hit

Updated: 12 hours ago
Local Music Industry Takes Hit

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Local music industry struggles with COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The music industry has taken a big hit due to COVID-19. And it’s left stages empty. At Malarkey’s Pub, it’s been since March since they hosted a live show.

News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Updated: 16 hours ago
Twenty-one people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.

News

Covid Update 7/12/20

Updated: 16 hours ago
Covid Update 7/12/20

News

Damage to Wildwood Zoo

Updated: 16 hours ago
Damage to Wildwood Zoo