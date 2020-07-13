Advertisement

Milwaukee council to vote on mandatory masks in public

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus may soon be mandatory in Wisconsin’s largest city. The Milwaukee Common Council votes Monday on an ordinance requiring masks in public spaces.

Anyone age 3 and older would have to wear a face-covering in buildings open to the public, as well as any outdoor public space when it’s not possible to stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) away from people who aren’t in the same household. There are exceptions for medical conditions or religious reasons.

The ordinance says the Milwaukee Health Department should fine businesses that don’t comply, but it doesn’t specify how outdoor spaces will be enforced.

Last week, Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order requiring masks indoors. It takes effect Monday.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he was considering at a statewide mask mandate, but after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down his “safer at home” order in May, a new one requiring masks to be worn is “unlikely.”

