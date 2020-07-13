Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

HOUSE FIRE-FATALITIES

Authorities release names of 2 of 3 Wisconsin fire victims

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in western Wisconsin have released the names of two of three people who died in a house fire on Friday night. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd on Sunday identified the two men who died as 76-year-old Merrill Tande and 49-year-old Christopher Rouse. A 6-year-old girl also died, but her name was not released. All of the victims were from rural Menomonie. Two women were able to escape the blaze. The sheriff's office says based on the initial investigation, the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

FATAL STABBING-MILWAUKEE

Police seek suspect after Milwaukee woman fatally stabbed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect after a 48-year-old woman was fatally stabbed early Sunday. The stabbing happened around 3 a.m. on West Highland Boulevard in Milwaukee. Police said the victim was from Milwaukee. Police said they are searching for a known suspect. The stabbing is under investigation.

LAKE MICHIGAN-TEMPERATURE

Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Lake Michigan is having a warm summer. Scientists say the average surface water temperature was 75.3 degrees on July 9, setting a record for the month based on 26 years of record keeping. The summer high is 75.6 degrees recorded in August 2016. The air temperature in the Traverse City topped 87 degrees for 11 consecutive days, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center. Whitney Miller, who teaches swimming in Lake Michigan, says she's “loving" it. Miller says she was wearing a wetsuit in July last year.

FEDERAL DEATH PENALTY-HISTORY-Q&A

Q&A: US government not as prolific an executioner as states

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump's administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one. Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s. States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection. That's the only method authorized for federal executions.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin breaks COVID-19 case record for 3rd straight day

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin hits another high in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking the record for the third day in a row. The state Department of Health Services reported 926 new confirmed cases, a day after there were 845 new positives. Cases in Wisconsin, as well as the percentage positive of all those tested, have been increasing since mid-June, mirroring spikes seen in most states. Health officials confirmed that six more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s tally to 821. Of the 12,19 test results in Wisconsin reported Saturday, 7.7% were positive. That was up from 6.6% on Thursday.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS-POST OFFICE

Postal Service: Hundreds of Wisconsin ballots hit snags

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s April primary election never made it to voters or went uncounted because of postmark problems. The U.S. Postal Service's internal watchdog finds in a report that those ballots went undelivered due to election officials attempting to send absentee ballots to voters at the last minute, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Postal Service officials say ballots were also inconsistently postmarked and one mail carrier erroneously returned outgoing absentee ballots to the local election office. The April election, carried out amid the coronavirus pandemic, was marked with chaos as nearly 1 million people voted with mail-in ballots.

AP-WI_BODY FOUND-JANESVILLE

Wisconsin cadaver dogs find body in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A body has been found by cadaver dogs in a wooded area in Janesville. Authorities were searching for a man who was reported missing this week. The Janesville police department had requested cadaver dogs from Wisconsin K9 SOS Search & Rescue to help in the search. It took the dogs just over 15 minutes to find the body near where the man went missing. The body was in a wooded area located down an embankment from train tracks. Authorities have not identified the body, but said it was a white man. No foul play is suspected.

WISCONSIN REPUBLICANS

Trump advisers rally Wisconsin Republicans, mock Democrats

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A pair of President Donald Trump’s top advisers have touted him to Wisconsin Republicans as a defender of law and order who will win over key Black voters. Speaking Saturday at the Wisconsin Republican Party convention, the Trump advisers cast his presumed Democratic challenger Joe Biden as out of touch and Biden's party as a “mob” bent on erasing America’s history. The convention was held in person in Green Bay despite the coronavirus. Trump advisers Mercedes Schlapp and Katrina Pierson both participated in a women for Trump bus tour in Wisconsin leading up to them speaking at the convention.