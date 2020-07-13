Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Nice today, storms Tuesday

Some storms tomorrow could be strong
WSAW Weather
WSAW Weather(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today we are looking at a very average, but nice overall day in Wisconsin! Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s by this afternoon with quite a bit of sunshine. We will see mostly sunny skies for most of the day with some partly cloudy skies sneaking in this afternoon for many spots. Dry conditions will persist today and that just continues from the exceptionally nice weekend we just had.

Tomorrow we will see showers and storms returning to the forecast. This brings a chance for some early morning showers and thunderstorms. The morning round of showers and storms will likely not be strong to severe, but there still may be gusty winds and heavy downpours that will be possible. Towards the afternoon hours, we have a better chance to see stronger showers and storms. A few models are starting to latch onto the trend that the morning showers and storms may limit daytime heating around the area, if this occurs, we may not see the strong storms developing. Instead it would turn into something that is similar to what we saw last week, where we could see more overall rain, which may lead to some localized flooding in some spots. We will keep you updated with all of the latest.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Nice end to weekend, risk of storms this week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Sunshine along with some clouds today and nice. Warmer Monday. Storms on tap for Tuesday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More sun and pleasant Sunday

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A line of showers and storms will push out of Minnesota into Wisconsin late this afternoon into the early evening with a risk of impacting the southern half of the area. After sunset, a quiet night and comfortable with a mostly clear sky.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Nice weekend ahead

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
WSAW Weather

Weather Headlines

Comet NEOWISE viewable in July

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
Comet NEOWISE will be viewable by the naked eye for the month of July across Wisconsin

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Cooler today, Hot Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:58 AM CDT
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
Showers will be limited today as partly cloudy skies generally dominate

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Storms ending tonight

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible across central Wisconsin Monday

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Summer heat and humidity with risks of storms

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Intervals of sunshine and some clouds with humid conditions again to wrap up the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible for the afternoon into the early evening.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Summer heat & humid conditions continue, risk of storms

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
More above-average temperatures are on the way for the week ahead, along with muggy conditions, and risks of showers or storms.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Day Today: Hot and muggy with heat index values 90° to 95°

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day Through Saturday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warming up this week

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
WSAW Weather