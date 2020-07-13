First Alert Weather: Nice today, storms Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today we are looking at a very average, but nice overall day in Wisconsin! Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s by this afternoon with quite a bit of sunshine. We will see mostly sunny skies for most of the day with some partly cloudy skies sneaking in this afternoon for many spots. Dry conditions will persist today and that just continues from the exceptionally nice weekend we just had.

Tomorrow we will see showers and storms returning to the forecast. This brings a chance for some early morning showers and thunderstorms. The morning round of showers and storms will likely not be strong to severe, but there still may be gusty winds and heavy downpours that will be possible. Towards the afternoon hours, we have a better chance to see stronger showers and storms. A few models are starting to latch onto the trend that the morning showers and storms may limit daytime heating around the area, if this occurs, we may not see the strong storms developing. Instead it would turn into something that is similar to what we saw last week, where we could see more overall rain, which may lead to some localized flooding in some spots. We will keep you updated with all of the latest.

