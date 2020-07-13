Advertisement

Extension on driver license renewal ends July 25

(Source: Wisconsin DOT)
(Source: Wisconsin DOT)(NBC15)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The deadline for drivers under age 60, who received extensions to renew their license due to COVID-19, is Saturday, July 25, 2020.

The DMV recently added an online license renewal option to offer greater convenience and help keep customers safe during the health emergency. Most drivers between ages 18 and 64 are now able to go online, confirm they have no new changes in their health that impact their ability to safely drive, and complete the renewal process. Online renewals take effect immediately and are viewable to law enforcement. Drivers can also go to a DMV customer service center to renew – go online

Sample HTML block
https://dlguides.wi.gov/

to make an appointment.

The DMV recognizes the elevated health risk to drivers over age 60 during this pandemic and has granted them an additional 60 days to renew their driver license. They have until September 24, 2020 to renew with no late fee.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds drivers to renew their licenses online to avoid a late fee.

Sample HTML block
https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/online-srvcs/other-servs/duplicate-license.aspx

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSAW

Ramp closures this week in Lincoln County

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Ramp closures this week for US 51 in Lincoln County

News

Wausau committee to discuss mask policy for city employees

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
The Wausau Human Resources committee is set to discuss a face covering policy for city employees, an agenda item that chairperson Becky McElhaney says has prompted angry messages from people believing the discussion will involve a mandate for the public.

News

Portions of Kronenwetter Drive set to close Wednesday and Thursday for crossing installation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Kronenwetter drive to temporarily close at Bull Junior Creek Bridge for crossing installation

News

CDC and NCC team up to help families farm safely through the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
To decrease incident numbers the groups have put together easy resources and guidelines for farming families to follow.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Farming safely through the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Alcohol believed to be factor in Waupaca County crash that injured 2

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 10 eastbound near County Highway F in the Town of Wayauwega early Sunday morning.

News

Local Music Industry Takes Hit

Updated: 14 hours ago
Local Music Industry Takes Hit

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Local music industry struggles with COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The music industry has taken a big hit due to COVID-19. And it’s left stages empty. At Malarkey’s Pub, it’s been since March since they hosted a live show.