CDC and NCC team up to help families farm safely through the pandemic

With daycare and summer school opportunities off the table for the summer, more farm children will be in their parents’ workplace than ever before.

To ensure safety through the pandemic the CDC and the National Children’s Center have teamed up to create new guidelines and checklists for families on the farm as is one of the most dangerous places for a child. The National Children’s center reports that a child dies every three days from an agriculture-related incident.

“We’ve recognized for a long time that there are a lot of benefits to kids growing up on the farm, there’s a lot of benefits to kids working on the farm, but there are a lot of risks as well in this very hazardous industry,” Marsha Salzwedel with the National Children’s Center said.

To decrease incident numbers the groups have put together easy resources and guidelines for farming families to follow. They suggest keeping young children away from the farm completely if possible and limiting interaction to tractors or other farm equipment as well.

For children old enough to help out on that farm, the groups urge families to only assign them to age-appropriate tasks, and again keep them away from the equipment.

“If we can just ask them to take a moment out and think about being a parent first and what they need to do to safeguard their children then it provides for a brighter future for all of them, the children and the farmers included,” Salzwede said.

The groups hope that these resources will not only help families during the pandemic but all the time.

