Alcohol believed to be factor in Waupaca County crash that injured 2

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 10 eastbound near County Highway F in the Town of Wayauwega early Sunday morning.

A vehicle traveling eastbound was hit by another vehicle also headed eastbound just before 2 am, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office. The car that was hit entered the median and overturned several times. The driver was the only one in the vehicle, and was flown to the hospital by ThedaStar Air Ambulance. The only occupant in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The eastbound lanes of Highway 10 were closed for about an hour.

The sheriff’s office says the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.