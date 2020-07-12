Weston salon brings barbers from Appleton to educate cutting ethnic hair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -For diverse hair in Wausau, it can be difficult to find a place trained to cut it. That’s why Sunday at Verve Salon, they brought the education into the salon.

“I’ve gone Mall of America, I’ve gone to the Green Bay area,” Keaton Edwards, a Weston resident, said.

He traveled early 200 miles for a haircut. It’s now in his backyard.

“It’s nice just to go down the street and get a haircut, you know,” Edwards said.

That’s because Verve Salon and Spa hosted a Beyond the Fade event, educating local stylists on cutting ethnic hair.

“The event today is to help fill a need that we have in our community where everyone who lives in Wausau feels they have a place where they can get a haircut,” Owner of Verve Salon and Spa Marie Kieffer said.

For some, it was a refresher. For others, it was completely new.

“I just needed to have that little bit of hand-holding to the point that we feel just a little bit more comfortable with it,” Scott Stapes, an NTC cosmetology faculty member explained.

“It’s definitely a very segregated part of our community,” Keiffer says.

She added that not only here, but worldwide, training of cutting diverse hair hasn’t been consistently taught. That’s why a lot of today was what we’ve heard so much in recent months. Listening and observing .

“It is outstanding to see the partnership between the educator and the learner, where the learner is so humble,” Staples said.

For the barbers, this is not a new experience.

“I’ve always been in a position to teach people the craft and I love it,” Cainan Davenport said. K the Barber, as he goes by, is a Co-Owner of Taperz Barber shop in Appleton.

It’s all hands-on learning for K the Barber, and when he finishes that cut, it results in an overjoyed customer

“I haven’t seen frowns, I’ve seen nothing but smiles,” K the Barber said.

And the best part about today was that it was free.

”It’s always been a dream of mine to walk into my business and see this much diversity. So, to have it happen has been very overwhelming and the community response has been fabulous,” Kieffer said.

Kieffer added that they are looking to do this again in August with woman’s ethnic hair.

