Trump administration looks to restart federal executions

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(WCAX)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) -President Donald Trump’s administration wants to restart federal executions this month, 17 years after the last one.

Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship.

The federal government has never been a prolific executioner, putting to death just a few hundred people since the 1700s.

States, meanwhile, have executed more than 15,000 people. The vast majority of executions in recent decades have been by lethal injection.

That’s the only method authorized for federal executions.

