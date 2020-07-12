Advertisement

Percent positive COVID-19 cases increases with 769 new cases

(WAGM)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - There are 769 new cases of covid-19 in Wisconsin Sunday, according to the Department of Health. More than 7,000 people were tested, and one person died. The percent positive continued a trend upward from 7.7% to 10.1%.

Right now, 78% of all cases in the state have recovered. There are 7,305 active cases right now, and 10% of all cases have been hospitalized.

In Central Wisconsin, there are 54 new cases of COVID-19. Here in central Wisconsin there are 54 new cases reported today. Portage County had 16 new cases, Marathon County reported 10 new cases.

Marathon County still has the highest number of cases in the area, with 278. Waupaca County has the most deaths, with 13 total, 3 within the past few days.

