Advertisement

Local music industry struggles with COVID-19

The music industry has taken a big hit due to COVID-19. And it’s left stages empty. At Malarkey’s Pub, it’s been since March since they hosted a live show.
The music industry has taken a big hit due to COVID-19. And it’s left stages empty. At Malarkey’s Pub, it’s been since March since they hosted a live show.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The music industry has taken a big hit due to COVID-19. And it’s left stages empty. At Malarkey’s Pub, it’s been since March since they hosted a live show.

While open microphone nights have given the stage some use, with social distancing and the uncertainty lying ahead, they say booking shows is just not possible right now.

Tyler Vogt, the owner of Malarkey’s Pub , said he’s received numerous calls from musicians who want to schedule shows, but he says it’s irresponsible to schedules shows at this time.

“It’s just one of those things and again, let’s just say on a Friday night a month from now. And I sort of feel like if I lock that date down, and I’m not sure I can actually host it, they’re in better shape in booking an outdoor venue some place and making whatever money they can while it’s still safe to go outside,” Vogt explained.

Bryce Thomaschefsky is a bluegrassm, folk musician from Merrill. He quit his day job a week before the pandemic to focus on his music career.

That forced him to get creative, utilizing Facebook Live to host a weekly show, accepting tips on Venmo. These shows have garnered around 500 views a piece.

While he is now back and performing at some local venues, he was pushed to go back to a daytime job last month. He encourages others to be positive.

“When you have a lot of people who are in the same boat as you and you get the same ‘try to stay positive, there’s light at the end of the tunnel’ we’re going to all get through this, there’s going to be better days. It’s inspiring, it keeps your head up,” Thomaschefsky said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Updated: 1 hour ago
Twenty-one people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.

News

Covid Update 7/12/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
Covid Update 7/12/20

News

Damage to Wildwood Zoo

Updated: 1 hours ago
Damage to Wildwood Zoo

Latest News

News

Teaching Diverse Haircuts

Updated: 1 hours ago
Teaching Diverse Haircuts

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Nice end to weekend, risk of storms this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Sunshine along with some clouds today and nice. Warmer Monday. Storms on tap for Tuesday.

News

Weston salon brings barbers from Appleton to educate cutting ethnic hair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
For diverse hair in Wausau, it can be difficult to find a place trained to cut it. That’s why Sunday at Verve Salon, they brought the education into the salon.

News

Percent positive COVID-19 cases increases with 769 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
There are 769 new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin Sunday.

News

Car damages animal enclosure at Wildwood Zoo

Updated: 5 hours ago
Marshfield Police say a car damaged an enclosure at the Wildwood Park and Zoo.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago