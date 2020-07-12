Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Nice end to weekend, risk of storms this week

A fair amount of sun and seasonably warm today. Storms are expected in the days ahead.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A great day is on tap across the Wisconsin River Valley for today. Sunshine will be mixed with some fair weather cumulus clouds along with relatively how humidity values, and seasonable temperatures for the middle of July. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80.

A starlit sky tonight and comfortably cool with lows ranging from near 50 in the coolest locations, to the mid to upper 50s in town. Partly cloudy and a bit warmer on Monday with highs in the low 80s.

A slow moving cold front will bring the chance of strong storms on Tuesday into Tuesday night.
A slow moving cold front will bring the chance of strong storms on Tuesday into Tuesday night.
A cold front will be slowly moving toward the Badger State late Monday night into Tuesday. Ahead of the front, there will be rounds of showers and thunderstorms that will impact the area. Depending on the timing of the development of storms, some may be strong to possibly severe on Tuesday. At this point, the main threats will be for locally heavy rainfall in parts of the area, along with the risk of strong gusty winds, and perhaps some hail. Clouds will be common for much of the day with highs in the upper 70s. There is still uncertainly on how long the cold front may linger in North Central Wisconsin on Wednesday. The latest model trends are for the front to at least shift south and east of Wausau on Wednesday, however that leaves open the opportunity for more showers or storms in the southern and eastern parts of the area. The farther north and west you are in our viewing area, the better the odds are for some intervals of sunshine and warmer conditions. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 70s.

Getting hotter and more humid later this week.
Getting hotter and more humid later this week.(WSAW)

Partly cloudy Thursday with daytime readings rising into the low to mid 80s. Warmer on Friday with some sun and highs in the mid 80s. Next weekend features times of sunshine, but also a chance of showers or storms both days. It will be warm and humid. Highs Saturday may soar into the upper 80s, while in the mid 80s next Sunday.

