Chucks drop first of two against Rockford, 16-2

(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Woodchucks lost to the Rockford Rivets on Saturday night, 16-2. The Woodchucks have now fallen behind 3-0 in the season series between the clubs.

The Woodchucks scored both their runs in the early innings. Pablo Ruiz led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple. He came in to score on an RBI groundout from Kyle Hess. In the next inning Adam Frank, who reached on a fielder’s choice, was brought home on a Myles Austin run-scoring double. The bats grew quiet for the Chucks after that, collecting just two hits during the rest of the game.

Five pitchers were used in the game for Wisconsin. Connor O’Hara allowed six runs over four innings, and was given the loss. Daniel Baruch then allowed five runs in just 0.2 inning. Austin Syvertson was the third Woodchucks pitcher to work, tossing 2.1 innings of four run ball. Jacob Curry and Chandler Fochs also appeared from the pen, with Fochs retiring all five batters he faced.

