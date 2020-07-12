Car damages animal enclosure at Wildwood Zoo

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Police say a car damaged an enclosure at the Wildwood Park and Zoo.

Saturday morning, the zoo’s manager told police a vehicle went off the roadway by the upper pond lookout tower. Police found deep ruts off the roadway and damage to one of the animal enclosures. Damaged car parts were found where the vehicle hit the enclosure.

Police determined a follow up is not necessary.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.