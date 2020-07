WI Lottery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

02-04-05-07-08-09-10-13-14-18-20

(two, four, five, seven, eight, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty)

04-05-08-10-14-15-16-17-19-21-22

(four, five, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

6-9-3

(six, nine, three)

3-1-4-0

(three, one, four, zero)

01-06-09-14-16-21, Doubler: N

(one, six, nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one; Doubler: N)

02-05-19-20-26

(two, five, nineteen, twenty, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $45,000

3-4-7

(three, four, seven)

1-8-7-3

(one, eight, seven, three)

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

Estimated jackpot: $79 million