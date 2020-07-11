Advertisement

Record number of new COVID-19 cases reported for 2nd straight day

A decline in tests sent the percent-positive a full percentage point higher.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Thursday, the state of Wisconsin reported the newest COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began. The following day, it topped that number by near 100 cases, while the number of total tests declined.

The Department of Health Services’ daily tracker listed 845 cases recorded Friday, which is 91 one more than the old high. With the decline in total tests tallied, compared to Thursday, the percentage that came back positive jumped a full percentage point, to 6.7 percent.

The Dept. of Health Services report on new Daily new cases percentage of positive cases on July 10, 2020.
The Dept. of Health Services report on new Daily new cases percentage of positive cases on July 10, 2020.(Dept. of Health Services)

The seven-day rolling average reached a new level as well. Over the past week, a mean average of 645 cases were reported each day. That number is higher than any single day total prior to last week, except the day on which most of the results from the Dept. of Corrections universal testing were included.

In all, 12,702 new test results were included in DHS’s latest figures, bringing the total number in the state of Wisconsin to 670,164. Of those 34,753 people have tested positive, nearly 80 percent of whom have already recovered.

The number of deaths related to coronavirus reached 809 statewide after DHS reported five more Friday.

Rock Co. passed the 1,000 total confirmed cases mark on Friday, increasing to 1,008, according to DHS. In Dane Co., which will require masks for nearly everyone anytime they are indoors with someone who is not part of their household, the number of new cases jumped by 119 to 2,771.

Daily growth of new COVID-19 cases in Rock Co. through July 10, 2020.
Daily growth of new COVID-19 cases in Rock Co. through July 10, 2020.(Dept. of Health Services)

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.372
Brown Co.3,14444
Columbia Co.1131
Dane Co.2,65233
Dodge Co.5015
Grant Co.18813
Green Co.1051
Green Lake Co.410
Iowa Co.410
Jefferson Co.3384
Juneau Co.501
Lafayette Co.760
Marquette Co.441
Milwaukee Co.13,312398
Richland Co.164
Rock Co.1,00824
Sauk Co.1443
Waukesha Co.1,57640

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin pageant adapts to COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Nice weekend ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
WSAW Weather

News

Mrs. Wisconsin America and Miss Wisconsin for America Pageants prepare for a COVID-19 pageant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The Mrs. Wisconsin America and Mrs. Wisconsin for America Pageant is still going strong, but COVID-19 has changed their plans for this year’s pageant. The pageant is a preliminary event, with the winner of Mrs. Wisconsin America qualifying for the Mrs. America Competition in Las Vegas to compete with 50 other woman.

News

Helping provide the gift of life

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Progress continues at Lincoln Hills amid pandemic but safety, education concerns remain

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

3 kids cool off neighborhood, learn money management with ice cream truck

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Downtown Wausau Sidewalk Sale continues with restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Wausau River District was transformed into an outdoor market for community members to safely shop local businesses for discounted items.

News

3 kids cool off neighborhood, learn money management with ice cream truck

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Many activities kids look forward to every summer are cancelled this year.

News

Finding inspiration for your staycation

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Deep Bench: Classifying depression

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Annual Sidewalk Sale in downtown Wausau

Updated: 5 hours ago