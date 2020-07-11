Advertisement

Mrs. Wisconsin America and Miss Wisconsin for America Pageants prepare for a COVID-19 pageant

The contestants all have masks to wear when they are backstage.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW)- Mrs. Wisconsin America and Miss Wisconsin for America Pageant are still going strong, but COVID-19 has changed their plans for this year’s pageant.

The pageant is a preliminary event, with the winner of Mrs. Wisconsin America qualifying for the Mrs. America Competition in Las Vegas to compete with 50 other women.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to have our pageant now,” director of the pageant Natalie Boyd said.

Before a winner is crowned though, precautions have to be put in place. For those in attendance, it’s going to be a different experience

“We are taking precautionary measures to have hand sanitizers available, as well as masks for the contestants,” Boyd said.

Masks will also be encouraged for spectators, and social distancing will be an option. But their goal is to make the show look as normal as possible.

“We are taking every safety precautions possible so that everyone is safe and can enjoy the show,” said Devin Prielipp, who is Miss Wisconsin America 2019.

The work started today with the rehearsal and finishes tomorrow night with the performance.

″I’m mostly excited for the new winner because I know this is going to be one of the most amazing years and journeys of her life,” Prielipp said.

A big part of that journey is community service.

“Being able to lay in bed at night and know that you made a difference in someone’s life to me is one of the most important things in the world,” Michaelle Weisheim, who is Mrs. Wisconsin 2019, said.

It’s the difference that these women are already making.

“It really is about empowering people and helping them on their feet as well,” Miss Marathon County and contestant Christine Slowiok said.

If you can’t make the pageant in person, you can stream it on their Facebook page live tomorrow.

