First Alert Weather: Ch. evening showers/storm, pleasant Sunday

Showers or a storm possible early this evening in the southern parts of the area. Tranquil and comfortable tonight.
Showers or a storm possible through sunset south of Highway 29, then mostly clear tonight and comfortable.
Showers or a storm possible through sunset south of Highway 29, then mostly clear tonight and comfortable.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you were searching for a picture-perfect weekend of weather in North Central Wisconsin, this will come pretty close. The caveat is the risk of spotty showers or a storm later this afternoon into this evening. A band of storms that organized back in Minnesota during the early afternoon will track east-southeast into the Badger State after 4 PM. Locations south of Highway 29 may encounter showers or a storm through sunset. Otherwise, a partly cloudy rest of the day with highs in the upper 70s to low to mid 80s.

Showers and perhaps a storm possible into early this evening, mainly south of Highway 29.
Showers and perhaps a storm possible into early this evening, mainly south of Highway 29.(WSAW)

Mainly clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. A nice day on tap for tomorrow with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s.

A fair amount of sunshine and nice on Sunday.
A fair amount of sunshine and nice on Sunday.(WSAW)

A little warmer starting the work week on Monday with more sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday is shaping up to be stormy across much of the region. A cold front will slowly shift east through the day, which means there will be times of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and the threat of locally heavy rainfall. At this time, Tuesday is a possible First Alert Weather Day. The aspects that we are going to monitor is how strong those storms might be on Tuesday and what the risk of flash flooding could be if locally heavy rainfall continues to be a trend in the future weather data. Highs on Tuesday in the upper 70s. Showers or a storm could linger on Wednesday in the southern and eastern parts of the area, otherwise some sunshine with highs in the lo w80s. Partly cloudy and warm for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Getting hot again starting next weekend with a decent amount of sun and more humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

