Chucks fall to Loggers 6-3, split two-game series

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Woodchucks lost to the La Crosse Loggers on Friday night, 6-3. The season series is now tied, 1-1 between the teams.

The Woodchucks got their first run of the game in the second inning, with Myles Austin scoring Cael Baker on an RBI single. Brandon Seltzer had an RBI the next inning, scoring Kyle Hess for the second run of the night. Wisconsin struck again in the eight inning, as Caleb Denny plated Hess with a run-scoring double.

The Woodchucks used three pitchers tonight. Nate Madej, the starter, tossed four innings. He allowed just one, unearned run on three hits. He struck out four during his outing. He was relieved by Dathon McGrath, who threw three innings of one-run ball, with four punch outs. Nick Marshall was given the loss as the third Woodchuck to work. He allowed four runs, two earned, in the final two innings.

