ATV collides with vehicle in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two kids sustained minor injuries after their ATV collided with a vehicle in the Town of Monico around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The two on the ATV were not wearing helmets when they pulled out in front of a vehicle. The driver of the ATV said he did not see the vehicle coming before it hit the rear of his ATV.

The minors were not taken to the hospital.

