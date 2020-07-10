Wisconsinite captures unusual fire after lightning strikes tree

MERRIMAC, Wis. (WSAW) - A man from Merrimac captured the moments after lightning struck a tree near his home, finding a firey, circular hole in the trunk.

Cam Purcell heard a loud sound Thursday night and went outside to find his silver maple on fire. The tree is about 30 feet from his home, it is about 50 feet tall and the base of the trunk has a diameter of about 4 feet. The hole created by the strike is about a foot in diameter.

Purcell said the fire smoldered for several hours. The local fire department was called to inspect it to ensure it was safe and would not spread. It is scheduled to be taken down today.

