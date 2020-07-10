Advertisement

Starbucks to require customers to wear masks

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When you head into Starbucks for your triple tall, skinny, vanilla, flat white or whatever your order of choice is, you better have a mask.

Starting Wednesday, Starbucks will require it for all customers at all U.S. stores.

Starbucks made the announcement Thursday as cases of COVID-19 surge across the country.

For those who don’t want to wear a mask, they can go through the drive-thru, get curbside pickup or order delivery.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Fmr. Waupaca bank CEO convicted of stealing $1.6 million from bank for personal use

Updated: moments ago
|
By Emily Davies
The former president and CEO of a bank in Waupaca was sentenced in federal court for using bank funds for things like luxury vacations and other personal expenses.

National

Tropical Storm Fay hammers NJ coast with rain

Updated: moments ago
|
Tropical Storm Fay is soaking the US East Coast and is expected to make landfall Friday or overnight.

National Politics

Goya CEO, praising Trump, sparks online culture clash

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

National

Tropical Storm Fay churns north toward NYC, New England

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

Latest News

National Politics

Goya CEO praises Trump at Rose Garden event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event Thursday and said, “We all truly blessed, at the same time, to have have a leader like President Trump."

Coronavirus

How schools will look different amid the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Many school districts will be taking precautions as the school year opens.

National

After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in virus aid

Updated: 1 hours ago
The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid, with many millions going to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of clergy sexual abuse cover-ups.

National

US smashes record with more than 63K cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Another record-breaking day in the coronavirus pandemic as the US set a single-day high of more than 63,000 new cases on Thursday.

State

Wisconsin high court gives mixed ruling on partial vetoes

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday overturned three of four partial vetoes issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, although the justices could not agree on a reason why they were unconstitutional.

National

Black man found hanging ruled as suicide, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The L.A. County Sheriff's Department rules the hanging death of 24-year-old Robert Fuller a suicide Thursday.