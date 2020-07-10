Advertisement

St. Norbert College releases details of phased reopening

St. Norbert College campus seen from the Fox River (Photo: St. Norbert College, used with permission)
St. Norbert College campus seen from the Fox River (Photo: St. Norbert College, used with permission)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College is releasing more details on its plan to reopen for in-person classes in the fall.

In its “Return to Campus” plan, faculty and students are “urged” to wear face coverings, but unlike some colleges and universities St. Norbert did not say they would be mandatory. The De Pere college also urges people to maintain physical distancing and stay home when sick.

Before returning to campus, everyone will have to complete a checklist to be clear that they’re free of COVID-19 symptoms.

Currently the campus is in “Phase 1.” At the beginning of August, the school plans to put “Phase 2″ into effect. That’s when employees will be welcome back to campus. On August 20 and August 21, students are expected to move back in; the move-in schedule will be staggered to avoid crowding. Students above freshman year can make appointments to move in earlier, between August 17 and August 19.

The complete Return to Campus plan can be seen at https://www.snc.edu/covid19/.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Wisconsin high court gives mixed ruling on partial vetoes

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday overturned three of four partial vetoes issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, although the justices could not agree on a reason why they were unconstitutional.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Firday, July 10, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Friday, July 10, 2020.

News

The challenges and benefits of adding new trails

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Marshfield police investigating vandalisms

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather: Storms mainly east of Wausau

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday.

News

City of Wausau crews working to replace 80-year-old sewer line

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
City of Wausau crews continued work to replace an eighty-year-old sewer line on the Wisconsin River near the Thomas Street bridge Thursday.

News

Health Officials: Person with COVID-19 was at Price Co. supper club

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Price County Health Department confirmed Thursday a person with COVID-19 was at a county supper club during the holiday weekend.

Weather Headlines

Comet NEOWISE viewable in July

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Comet NEOWISE will be viewable by the naked eye for the month of July across Wisconsin

News

After 17 years of supporting cancer patients, Marshfield’s Hope Lodge faces uncertain future

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
130 individuals, couples, and organizations recently signed an open letter to the American Cancer Society, calling on them to donate the Hope Lodge back to the community that has supported it since the beginning.

News

Marathon County has fewer ATV/UTV trails than nearby counties

Updated: 15 hours ago
Marathon County has fewer ATV/UTV trails than nearby counties