Royal Credit Union ranked top credit union in Wisconsin

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Forbes has ranked Royal Credit Union as the top credit union in Wisconsin for 2020.

The distinction comes from Forbes and the market research firm “Statista” and the annual “America’s Best-in-State Credit Unions” ranking.

25,000 consumers in the United States were surveyed in the key areas of trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

Royal Credit Union president and CEO Brandon Reichers said of the ranking ““We are honored to be named by Forbes as one of the best credit unions in America and #1 in Wisconsin. The key evaluation factors used by Forbes including creating trustworthy relationships and offering sound financial advice are cornerstones of our commitment to our Members. In addition, we recently launched an updated, award-winning website and consistently offer Members access to digital products to provide them easy access to financial services. Credit unions are known in the marketplace for offering highly competitive rates and exceptional service. We are proud to rank among the best credit unions in the nation and will continue to use our values to guide our decisions as we work to make a positive impact in the communities we serve in Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

Royal Credit Union has over 220,000 members in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

