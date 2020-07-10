Rafters Washed Out in Six Inning Loss to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill (WSAW) -

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters series opener in Rockford went only six innings on account of rain, with the Rafters falling, 3-1, to the Rivets.

All of the scoring for the Rivets came in the first off of Rafters starter Jack Gonzales, who was dealt the loss. Working from behind, the Rafters offense had six hits, but only scored one in the fourth when Christian Sepulveda slammed a fly ball deep out to left for his second home run of the year. His solo shot turned momentum towards the Rafters, but the game was rain-postponed after the top of the sixth.

After Jack Gonzales, Spencer Arrighetti was on the mound for the Rafters. Arrighetti continued his hot start with 2.1 innings, striking out six and allowing no hits for the second straight appearance.

Rivets starter Jordan Wicks was sharp, allowing only the solo home run to Sepulveda and scattering six hits over five innings, earning a win.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.