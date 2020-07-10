Advertisement

Rafters Washed Out in Six Inning Loss to Rockford

(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill (WSAW) -

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters series opener in Rockford went only six innings on account of rain, with the Rafters falling, 3-1, to the Rivets.

All of the scoring for the Rivets came in the first off of Rafters starter Jack Gonzales, who was dealt the loss. Working from behind, the Rafters offense had six hits, but only scored one in the fourth when Christian Sepulveda slammed a fly ball deep out to left for his second home run of the year. His solo shot turned momentum towards the Rafters, but the game was rain-postponed after the top of the sixth.

After Jack Gonzales, Spencer Arrighetti was on the mound for the Rafters. Arrighetti continued his hot start with 2.1 innings, striking out six and allowing no hits for the second straight appearance.

Rivets starter Jordan Wicks was sharp, allowing only the solo home run to Sepulveda and scattering six hits over five innings, earning a win.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Reports: Big Ten moving to conference only schedule for fall sports

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
The Badgers’ prestigious showdown with Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on October 3 would be cancelled, as would home games against Southern Illinois and Appalachian State on September 12 and 19, respectively.

News

Ryder Cup postponed until next year at Whistling Straits

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Ryder Cup was postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of the COVID-19 pandemic that raised too much uncertainty whether the loudest event in golf could be played before spectators.

Mlb

Brewers release 2020 60-game schedule

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Brewers released their 2020 schedule with only 60 games.

Baseball

Two Milwaukee Brewers players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says shortstop Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo tested positive before the intake process.

Latest News

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

UWSP, Rafters alum Feyereisen on the cusp of his dream with hometown team

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
For a long time, Auburndale’s Jordan Zimmermann has carried the mantle for UW-Stevens Point players in the big leagues. But this year. J.P. Feyereisen has a chance to be the next Pointer to reach the majors, with his hometown team.

Sports

Report: Bucks shut down practice facility after receiving results from COVID testing

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
The report does not specify if any players or staff tested positive for the virus.

Sports

Rafters One-Hit Woodchucks, Remain Undefeated

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
Jack Gonzales, Spencer Arrighetti, and Alex Salazar combine for 17 strikeouts in win.

News

Packers: Lambeau Field seating could be ‘significantly reduced'

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
"As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different," reads a statement from the team.

Baseball

Woodchucks can’t complete comeback, fall to Dock Spiders 2-1 in opener

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
The Woodchucks fell on an unconventional, July 1 Opening Day against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders, 2-1.