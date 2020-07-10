Advertisement

Portage Co. health and human services board to discuss proposed mask ordinance

FILE - Flint resident Stephanie Rogers' mask to protect herself and others from COVID-19.(WJRT/ABC12)
By Emily Davies
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Health and Human Services Board is scheduled to discuss the proposed face covering ordinance in its meeting Monday.

The ordinance was proposed by district 1 supervisor, Vincent Miresse and it follows the City of Milwaukee’s proposed ordinance. If ultimately approved in its current draft form, the ordinance would last until the county’s emergency health and safety orders are lifted.

The ordinance would require people age 3 and older to have a mask or face covering with them when they leave home or other places of residence. It also requires people to wear it while in a building open to the public, which includes buildings that are not public buildings. People would also be required to wear one outdoors when in a public space and within 6 feet of another person who is not a part of their immediate family.

The ordinance would also require the county to set a mask policy for county employees.

The draft reads that the health department would enforce the ordinance and require businesses or any other places open to the public to ensure people coming in follow the ordinance, and allowing those owners to refuse service or entry for people who do not comply with it. Businesses and places open to the public that do not follow the ordinance would be fined at least $50 with a maximum penalty of $500. The public health officer and director of health and human services also would have the ability to pursue license revocation or a court order closing a building open to the public.

There would be some exceptions for people not to wear a face covering:

a. Persons who fall into the centers for disease control and prevention’s guidance for those who should not wear face coverings due to a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental disability, or are otherwise covered under the Americans with disabilities act.

b. Persons who have upper-respiratory chronic conditions, silent or invisible disabilities, or are communicating with an individual who is deaf or hard of hearing and communication cannot be achieved through other means.

c. Persons in settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear face coverings when obtaining or rendering goods or services to the extent necessary to obtain or render such goods or services including but not limited to the receipt of dental services or medical treatments or consuming food or beverages.

d. Whenever federal, state, or local law otherwise prohibit wearing a face mask or where it is necessary to evaluate or verify an individual’s identity.

e. Persons whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.

f. Persons present in government facilities closed to the public, institutions of higher education, public and private K through 12 schools, and childcare or youth facilities that have a mitigation strategy approved by the commissioner of health and the board of health.

Proposed Portage County Face Coverings Ordinance 07/08/2020

The draft must ultimately be approved by the county board in order to go into effect.

