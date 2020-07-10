Advertisement

Parents looking to fight the “Summer Slide”

Kids who struggle on the long summer breaks are encouraged to stay sharp during summer.
summer slide in wausau
summer slide in wausau(WSAW)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

School officials say students have a harder time returning to the classroom after long breaks off. It has picked up the name “summer slide” and has the chance to be worse this year than in years past, due to schools switching to distanced learned even before the start of the traditional summer break.

“The summer slide is real, and we’ve seen that in regular years and unfortunately we might see that to a greater extent with the pandemic taking place first and the summer slide on top of that,” Horace Mann Middle School Principal Dr. Rob Phelps said.

According to teachers, there’s one subject that students “slide” more on than others.

“Math is the place where the summer slide is even more realistic. Where we’re seeing more slide in mathematics,”Dr. Phelps added.

Summer classes can add many benefits to students, especially when they transition to a large school.

“Those transition years are so important. I think of going to an elementary school with maybe 200 kids going into the big middle school with 750 to 1,000 kids where all of these elementary’s are coming together,” Dr. Phelps explained.

Classes over the summer also helps students build relationships with classmates and teachers.

“Summer gives us another time to build those relationships with our kids and really gain that relationship that will move into the school year,” Dr. Phelps stated.

Summer classes isn’t the only way that families can avoid setbacks. Students can also benefit from school activities done at home.

”I’d say just get out there and engage in something. If it’s something as a family, If it’s reading a book, it it’s solving some problems together, I know there’s some great stem activities that you do those things as a family and you solve problems. Just do something that engages you mind,” Dr. Phelps said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Firday, July 10, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Friday, July 10, 2020.

News

The challenges and benefits of adding new trails

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Marshfield police investigating vandalisms

Updated: 10 hours ago

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather: Storms mainly east of Wausau

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday and Thursday.

Latest News

News

City of Wausau crews working to replace 80-year-old sewer line

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
City of Wausau crews continued work to replace an eighty-year-old sewer line on the Wisconsin River near the Thomas Street bridge Thursday.

News

Health Officials: Person with COVID-19 was at Price Co. supper club

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Price County Health Department confirmed Thursday a person with COVID-19 was at a county supper club during the holiday weekend.

Weather Headlines

Comet NEOWISE viewable in July

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Comet NEOWISE will be viewable by the naked eye for the month of July across Wisconsin

News

After 17 years of supporting cancer patients, Marshfield’s Hope Lodge faces uncertain future

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
130 individuals, couples, and organizations recently signed an open letter to the American Cancer Society, calling on them to donate the Hope Lodge back to the community that has supported it since the beginning.

News

Marathon County has fewer ATV/UTV trails than nearby counties

Updated: 13 hours ago
Marathon County has fewer ATV/UTV trails than nearby counties

News

After 3 teens go missing in a week, experts see concerns with mental health

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
There have been three cases of missing teenagers over the past week in Wisconsin, with one cases in Wisconsin Rapids, and experts said mental health can be a factor in these situations.