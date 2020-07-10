Advertisement

Oneida Nation extends its safer at home order

The Oneida Nation has extended its safer at home order to August 11.
By Tia Johnson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) -While many municipalities throughout the state are operating with some level of open economy, the Oneida Nation has extended its safer at home order to August 11.

“We just want to make sure that we’re doing what we can to ensure public safety, employee safety and community safety,” Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill said.

Hill said the reservation lies between Brown and Outagamie counties, where COVID-19 numbers are rising.

He said within tribal boundaries the safer at home order is keeping cases down. “Our community has been pretty understanding and tough as we go through this world pandemic,” Hill said.

Employees at the health center have been monitoring those numbers within the nation and the world since the outbreak started.

“On a daily basis we provide an update to our leadership in terms of where we’re at and what the numbers are,” Health Division Director Debra Danforth said.

Danforth said even though some businesses in the community have reopened, having the safer at home order allows them to monitor what’s going on.

“Having the safer at home order allows us to be able to continue to monitor whose open, what they’re able to do within those businesses, how they’re assuring the safety and preventing the spread of any other outbreaks,” Danforth said.

Right now the Oneida Nation has had 50 total cases confirmed with one person in isolation and two deaths related to COVID-19. Officials said there’s a little over 7,000 people in the nation.

They will continue monitoring the updates on the coronavirus.

