NCHC Aquatic Therapy Center grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony cancelled

July 16 event to be rescheduled to future date due to Covid-19 precautions
Construction was completed in June 2020 on the NCHC Aquatic Center. A grand opening celebration for July 16, 2020 was postponed due to COVID-19.
Construction was completed in June 2020 on the NCHC Aquatic Center. A grand opening celebration for July 16, 2020 was postponed due to COVID-19.(North Central Health Care)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care announced Friday it will cancel the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Aquatic Therapy Center Pool.

Construction was complete in June and the ceremony was scheduled to take place on July 16th.

“We are all excited to share the new Aquatic Therapy Center with our supporters and community, however we must place the safety of those in attendance above a grand opening celebration,” said NCHC Communications and Marketing Director Jessica Meadows.

“Like many other events locally, we realize we need to postpone our grand opening to when large groups can safely gather. With close to 600 generous and passionate donors from the community, local foundations and businesses, we anticipated a large turnout for this event. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic closely and explore opportunities for a future event for our community to visit the Center.”

NCHC is offering scheduled individual tours of the new Aquatic Therapy Center for donors. If you are interested in a scheduled tour, please call 715.848.4405. Only pre-arranged/scheduled tours will be provided. Virtual tours are also available online

https://www.norcen.org/services/aquatic-therapy-center/

The Aquatic Therapy Center is currently open and accepting new patient referrals for individual physical therapy appointments. Only patients with scheduled appointments are allowed into the building at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions. Community and family swim programs are cancelled at this time.

The Aquatic Therapy Center is specifically designed for warm water aquatic physical therapy, water exercise programs and community and family swim programs that help individuals manage pain and maintain or reclaim their independence. Over the next 30 years, the new pool will have the potential to impact at least 40,000 to 50,000 people directly, allowing the new facility to be a self-sustaining and viable health care resource for our Central Wisconsin community.

