Advertisement

MPD: Another person arrested for looting in Madison’s downtown

Madison police say they have arrested another person who allegedly took part in looting and property damage in the city’s downtown in late May.
Noa Q.P. Reick
Noa Q.P. Reick(Dane Co. Sheriff)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they have arrested another person who allegedly took part in looting and property damage in the city’s downtown in late May.

Noa Q.P. Reick, 21 of Middleton, was arrested while on a probation hold after being identified via surveillance photos as a person connected to looting.

Police say Reick is facing a potential criminal damage to property charge for allegedly throwing a construction sawhorse through a window at Manchester Place, 2 E. Mifflin St., causing an estimated $1,600 worth of damage on May 31.

Reick is also tentatively charged with burglary and criminal damage to property for participating in the looting of Knuckleheads, 550 State St. the night before.

A separate criminal charge of burglary is also being sought against Reick for the looting of Under Armour, 610 State Street, on the night of May 30, according to police.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

US bets on small, untested company to deliver COVID vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, jabbing the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections.

Crime

Authorities searching for Prairie du Chien man after three-year-old dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 29-year-old Prairie du Chien man following the death of a three-year-old boy.

Crime

Wis. Dairy State Cheese factory owner convicted of stealing more than $20,000 from 83 farmers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
The owner of Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company was convicted in federal court for stealing $21,250.97 from 83 farmers in Wood County.

Crime

Fmr. Waupaca bank CEO convicted of stealing $1.6 million from bank for personal use

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
The former president and CEO of a bank in Waupaca was sentenced in federal court for using bank funds for things like luxury vacations and other personal expenses.

Latest News

State

Wisconsin high court gives mixed ruling on partial vetoes

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday overturned three of four partial vetoes issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, although the justices could not agree on a reason why they were unconstitutional.

News

Baraboo mother writes “I am lost” after her daughter’s death

Updated: 6 hours ago
Kodie went missing on Monday and was found dead less than a day later

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Firday, July 10, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Friday, July 10, 2020.

Back To School

St. Norbert College releases details of phased reopening

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The De Pere college releases a detailed plan before reopening for in-person classes.

News

The challenges and benefits of adding new trails

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Marshfield police investigating vandalisms

Updated: 16 hours ago