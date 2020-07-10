Here is the latest Wisconsin sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten Conference won’t play nonconference games in football and a handful of other sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league also warned that it was “prepared not to play” at all to keep its athletes safe. The decision affects more than 40 games, including some marquee matchups like Notre Dame against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field. The announcement came a day after the Ivy League called off all fall sports. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says he is “very concerned” about the season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The catering company for Lambeau Field and Miller Park says it has temporarily laid off about 1,300 employees. Delaware North notified state labor officials to comply with the law because the layoffs could last more than six months due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the state, Delaware North executive Eileen Morgan said the pandemic has been longer and more devastating than expected. WLUK-TV reports the Buffalo, New York-based food service company began placing a number of full-time and part-time employees on temporary layoffs in March.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Baseball has its answer to World Cup soccer’s penalty kicks, NFL overtimes or NHL shootouts. And it figures to stir just as much debate as all those other forms of tiebreakers. Major League Baseball will start each extra inning this season by putting a runner on second base. The minor leagues have used this extra-inning format since 2018. MLB is experimenting with the rule this year in part to prevent marathon games from causing long-term damage to pitching staffs in a pandemic-shortened season.