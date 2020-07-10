Advertisement

Health Officials: Person with COVID-19 was at Price Co. supper club

The individual was contagious while at Sunset Bay Supper Club on Solberg Lake.
The Price County Health Department confirmed Thursday a person with COVID-19 was at a county supper club during the holiday weekend.
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Price County Health Department confirmed Thursday a person with COVID-19 was at a county supper club during the holiday weekend.

According to a news release, the person was at Sunset Bay Supper Club on Solberg Lake from July 2nd through July 5th. Officials say the person was contagious while at the supper club.

“PCPH is unable to determine all of the individuals who may have been exposed” stated Michelle Edwards, the Price County Health Officer. “If you were at Sunset Bay Supper Club on Solberg Lake on July 2, 3, 4, or 5 and are experiencing or develop symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, headache, fatigue, loss of taste or smell) please contact your healthcare provider to get tested.”

County health department officials have been in contact with the supper club.

Price County Public Health (PCPH) has received notification of a COVID-19 positive individual who was at Sunset Bay...

Posted by Price County Public Health on Thursday, July 9, 2020

