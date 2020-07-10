Health Officials: Person with COVID-19 was at Price Co. supper club

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Price County Health Department confirmed Thursday a person with COVID-19 was at a county supper club during the holiday weekend.

According to a news release, the person was at Sunset Bay Supper Club on Solberg Lake from July 2nd through July 5th. Officials say the person was contagious while at the supper club.

“PCPH is unable to determine all of the individuals who may have been exposed” stated Michelle Edwards, the Price County Health Officer. “If you were at Sunset Bay Supper Club on Solberg Lake on July 2, 3, 4, or 5 and are experiencing or develop symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, headache, fatigue, loss of taste or smell) please contact your healthcare provider to get tested.”

County health department officials have been in contact with the supper club.

