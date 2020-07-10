Advertisement

Getting some inspiration for your staycation

You don't have to go far from home to have a fun vacation with your friends and family
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jul. 10, 2020
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sometimes it’s fun, relaxing – and economical – to just stay home, or visit those special places that are within driving distance. With the challenges of a worldwide pandemic, many people are choosing to skip vacation, while others are opting for a summer “Staycation”.

On Friday, Meggan Kaiser, a travel expert who wrote the book about free or affordable trips, is the host of the Travel Channel show 24/$7, and a blogger. Meggan’s book, “Everywhere for nothing: Free Travel for the Modern Nomad”, a timely road map for researching, creating and enjoying an affordable vacation. Learn why it’s not to late to salvage some great fun this summer!

MEGGAN’S TIMELY TIPS FOR CREATING A GREAT STAYCATION:

· CLOSE-TO-HOME RESORT – Explored vacation destinations close to home

· BACKYARD FUN – Special ways to entertain the family at home

· HOME OASIS – Create a backyard oasis you won’t want to leave

· GAME CRAZY – Fun things you can do with your kids

