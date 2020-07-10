Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Nice weekend ahead

Cooler temps and less humidity
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The last of the showers early this morning are tracking to the east, and out of our area. Today we may see some early morning cloud cover and even some shower action before around 7am for some of our eastern communities. The rest of the day will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine as an overall nice day is ahead of us. Not only will we generally stay dry today, we also have cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Temps today will only reach the low 80s as it looks to feel very comfortable outside compared to what we have seen.

The rest of the weekend outlook is also very nice overall. We will see upper 70s and low 80s all weekend long with plenty of sunshine throughout. We may see an afternoon isolated shower Saturday and possibly Sunday, but most areas look to stay dry throughout the weekend ahead. If you see a passing shower this weekend, it will likely be brief, so just wait a bit and you should be good to go again shortly after. Enjoy the nice pattern over the next few days, warmer than average temperatures have a good shot at coming back late next week.

